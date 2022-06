Sunday, June 5th 2022, 11:07 am

By: News On 6

Broken Arrow Bass Pro Shops Pay Tribute To Lives Lost In Saint Francis Shooting

Broken Arrow’s Bass Pro Shops paid tribute to the lives lost in the Saint Francis shooting that happened Wednesday.

Staff wore pink ribbons Saturday, made by Carolyn and Mena of the Bass Pro Ladies Department.

It was one of many businesses displaying their support for the hospital and victims.