Families Of Students Wounded In Uvalde School Shooting Take Legal Action

Tuesday, June 7th 2022, 6:12 am

By: CBS News

The families of four students wounded in the Uvalde school shooting have gone to court, CBS Dallas' Julia Falcon reports.

All four children suffered gunshot wounds and other injuries after a gunman entered Robb Elementary School May 24.

The shooting killed 19 students and two teachers. At least 17 other children and adults were injured.

Attorney Thomas J. Henry and his team are investigating the facts surrounding the school shooting, including how the gunman purchased the guns and ammunition he used, how he was able to get into the school, and the response by law enforcement. Henry is representing the four families.

"This initial lawsuit will allow us to discover evidence and possibly add other parties to the lawsuit, if necessary," Henry said in a release. "The discovery process will focus on the school system, law enforcement, social media, and gun and ammunition manufacturers."

The firm is also examining questions about the gunman's past, including potential red flags or threats of violence that may have been posted to social media or communicated directly to others but not properly reported to law enforcement, the release said.

Originally, the petition was filed against the gunman's estate. Henry is now exploring all available legal avenues against all responsible parties for possible constitutional rights violations, gun law violations, and violations of laws, policies, and procedures pertaining to school safety.

First published on June 7, 2022 / 5:25 AM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.