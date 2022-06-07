Wagoner County Man Arrested, Accused Of Running Chop Shop

Tuesday, June 7th 2022, 4:05 pm

A man has been charged in Wagoner County after deputies discovered a chop shop on his property.

The Wagoner County Sheriff's Office says this one arrest is going to make a huge dent in the number of stolen cars in that area. Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott says Robert Merrill is responsible for a lot of car thefts that happen in Wagoner County.

Elliott says this investigation started in April when deputies were searching for a stolen car from Tulsa that was found in Catoosa. The property where they found the car belonged to Robert Merrill. They also found several other stolen cars on the property.

Several of the cars had incorrect VIN numbers and missing parts, deputies also found several car keys.

Sheriff Elliott says this won't be tolerated in Wagoner County.

"That's what they do, they go out, they prey on other people, they steal cars, they cut them up, they sell the parts, chop shops have been around forever, they're going to continue to be around, it's a lucrative business for them, of course until they get caught," Elliott said.

Merrill has been charged with several charges including owning and operating a chop shop, possession of a stolen vehicle, and possession of a controlled substance.