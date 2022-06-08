Tulsa Public School Students Participate In Summer Arts Camp

Wednesday, June 8th 2022, 5:28 pm

Tulsa Public Schools is giving elementary and middle school kids a chance to show off their creative side at its Summer Arts Camp.

Wednesday was the third day of camp and the staff said they've already been wowed at what the students have been making.

The two-week art camp gives kids a chance to try out everything from drawing to dancing and even learning to play a new instrument.

Aleks Kitchens with TPS said learning about the arts offers something you wouldn't get in a math or science classroom.

"I think they're very important," Kitchens said. "I think arts have intrinsic value. They help students be creative, express how they're feeling."

160 elementary school kids and 80 middle schoolers each had their chance to try something new.

Some kids like Abby have had the arts passed down to them since the start.

"I like Art," Abby said. "My mom's an Art teacher."

While others like King Evans got his inspiration to learn the trumpet from a famous artist whose music struck a chord.

"When I was still in Elementary, I did this Black History Month project," Evans said. "I chose Louis Armstrong and then there was another project that was on stage and I also chose Louis Armstrong and he chose the trumpet."

Kitchens said seeing how enthusiastic the kids are about the arts makes her heart warm, especially knowing the next creative minds are starting young.

"I think it's really magical to walk the hallways and see what the students are creating," Kitchens said.

The kids will be having a final presentation next Friday, June 17 at 1 p.m. that will be live streamed on the districts Facebook page.