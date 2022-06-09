Overnight Storms Before A Weekend Pattern Change

Thursday, June 9th 2022, 7:03 am

Severe storms chances return overnight before sunshine makes a comeback for the weekend.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

Light winds and patchy fog are present on Thursday morning with lows in the 60s. Highs in the afternoon will reach the lower to mid-80s with a low chance of isolated showers. Higher chances of severe storms return overnight with damaging wind and heavy rainfall threats. The pattern changes soon taking storm chances away and bringing heat and humidity across the state.

Storms are expected to develop in a couple of locations late tonight, but our focus remains on part of southern Kansas into eastern Oklahoma. The upper air flow remains from the northwest to southeast. As storms develop late tonight across the central plains, the potential for a storm complex increases as it moves across part of our area. Damaging winds and heavy rainfall will be the primary threats. Some destructive winds nearing 70 to 80 mph would be possible. Part of the area could also receive multi-inch rain as the storm complex rolls across the region. There will remain some uncertainty of the exact trajectory but for this update, our probability remains near a likely category. The main timeline seems to be from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. Friday. After this complex exits the area, most of the forecast centers upon increasing heat and humidity into early next week.

The mid-level ridge of high pressure already across the southwest TX region will expand northeast this weekend into early next week as the westerlies shift slightly northward. There may be one small window Saturday evening into Sunday morning for a complex to brush extreme northeastern OK, but this chance remains very low. Temps will begin rising as the ridge expands. The recent rainfall and low-level moisture will keep highs from their full potential in this pattern, but heat index values should climb above 100 with afternoon highs in the 90s.

Thanks for reading the Thursday morning weather discussion and blog.

Alan Crone

KOTV

