Saturday, June 11th 2022, 7:34 pm

By: News 9

First Annual Pride Festival Held In Seminole

The City of Seminole is hosting their first-ever Pride celebration Saturday night.

You can catch it near Main and Evans from 6 p.m. through 9 p.m.

There are food trucks, live performances and even a pet costume contest.

Food truck sales will benefit the Seminole Public Library.