Bristow Police Make Arrests After Series Of Burglaries

Wednesday, June 15th 2022, 5:01 pm

Bristow Police have arrested seven teenagers in connection with a string of burglaries on the east side of town.

Police say they have five car burglaries confirmed in the case, but the suspects told investigators they’ve hit as many as 20 homes over the past couple of weeks. Officers say they have recovered tool boxes, cleaning supplies, paint guns, welding equipment, liquor, cash, wallets, and more, all stolen from cars, sheds, and garages. Police say they are finding more victims every day as they investigate this case. They tell us some of the items that were stolen could be worth thousands of dollars.

BPD said the suspects mostly targeted properties between Chestnut and Lynn Streets. Abigayle Sourjohn lives in that neighborhood and says she was almost a victim.

“We saw five different teens leaving our house after they tried to check our car doors,” Sourjohn said.

In the video from her cameras, you can see the teenagers running up and pulling on the car doors, then running away after they couldn’t get inside.

“Luckily our cars were locked, but they did get into them, we have a bunch of work tools,” Sourjohn said. “It’s nerve-racking, teenagers are trying to come to our house in the middle of the night and take what we work hard for.”

Her husband has a masonry business. She said if his tools had been stolen, he wouldn't be able to work. She tells us they are thankful nothing was taken and they plan to add more cameras around the yard to make sure every inch of their property can be watched.

Bristow Police are asking people who live on the east side of town to check their cars and other property to see if anything is missing. They say if you notice something is gone, call the police.