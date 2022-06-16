US Postal Inspection Service Offers Reward For Information On Robbery Of Letter Carrier

Thursday, June 16th 2022, 5:46 am

By: News On 6

A USPS Letter Carrier was robbed in Tulsa last week and now the U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect involved.

Authorities say the robbery happened on Monday, June 6 around 10:30 a.m. near East Pine Street and M.L.K. Jr. Boulevard.

According to Postal inspectors, the suspect is described as a young black male who stands around 5 foot 7 inches with a tall and slender build. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a dark blue hooded sweat suit with white stripes on the side of the jacket and pants.

Authorities say the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous and ask that no action is taken by the public to apprehend him.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call The U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455. Reference Case No. 3745758.