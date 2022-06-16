Emergency Crews Respond To Multi-Vehicle Crash Along 169

Thursday, June 16th 2022, 7:54 am

By: News On 6

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash along U.S. 169, near 86th Street North, on Thursday morning.

According to Owasso Police, it happened after a driver, who was traveling southbound along U.S. 169, crossed over into the northbound lanes, hitting a couple of other vehicle in the process.

Police say seven people were involved in the crash. Three people involved were taken to the hospital with one person suffering serious injuries, according to police.

Crews have closed both the northbound and southbound lanes while they worked to clear the scene. All lanes of 169 have since reopened.





This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.