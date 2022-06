Saturday, June 18th 2022, 7:23 pm

By: News On 6

City Of Glenpool Provides Update On Sewer Smells

Glenpool residents should now notice less of an odor coming from their sewers.

In April, the city reported some areas started to smell like sewage.

The city determined the plant was not causing the smell and ordered new chemicals.

Officials still don't know what was behind the smell but think the chemicals are helping with the odor.

Now the chemicals have arrived and the city will continue to treat the water.