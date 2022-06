Saturday, June 18th 2022, 7:31 pm

By: News On 6

The Tulsa Air and Space Museum (TASM) took visitors back in time on Saturday to a re-enacted World War Two encampment.

The museum hosted a walk through the camp, a talk with soldiers and visitors got to see some vintage vehicles.

Visitors also enjoyed a food truck and some of the museum's other exhibits like a brand new space shuttle simulator.