Saturday, June 18th 2022, 9:11 pm

By: News On 6

Police Arrest Man Accused Of Running Red Light, Crashing Into Tulsa Police Car

Tulsa Police arrested a suspected drunk driver who they said crashed into an officer's patrol car Saturday evening.

Police said the officer called dispatch saying he'd been in a crash just before 5 p.m. near 31st and Memorial.

When other first responders arrived, they said they found Julius Grant, the other driver, stumbling in the street.

Officers said witnesses told them Grant ran a red light and caused the crash.

The officer involved had minor injuries and Grant was not hurt.

Police arrested Grant on a complaint of DUI.