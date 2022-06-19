Police Arrest Man Accused Of Running Red Light, Crashing Into Tulsa Police Car

Tulsa Police arrested a suspected drunk driver who they said crashed into an officer's patrol car Saturday evening.
Police said the officer called dispatch saying he'd been in a crash just before 5 p.m. near 31st and Memorial.
When other first responders arrived, they said they found Julius Grant, the other driver, stumbling in the street.
Officers said witnesses told them Grant ran a red light and caused the crash.
The officer involved had minor injuries and Grant was not hurt.
Police arrested Grant on a complaint of DUI.