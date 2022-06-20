Wedding Venue Helps Coweta Church After Baptism Pool Floods Building

Sunday, June 19th 2022, 9:10 pm

A wedding venue is helping a church in Coweta after the church’s baptism pool flooded.

The venue is opening its sanctuary during the repair process.

The minister of the church says when the church flooded, he contacted the owner of the venue across the street about holding services there, and the owner of the venue didn’t hesitate to let them use it.

“We needed a place to worship, not worshipping wasn’t an option,” said Keno Shrum, the Minister of the Coweta Church of Christ.

Until the church can complete renovations, the Coweta Church of Christ will call the Mission Bell wedding venue home, thanks to the generosity of its owners.

“I called him, I’d never met the man,” said Shrum. “I called him and explained our situation, and they said hey, we’d love to have you guys worship over here. It originally was a church, back in 1907, it’s been years since there’s been anybody worship there.”

Some members of the congregation even used to worship in the Mission Bell building as kids.

“It’s really neat because some of our members, it really takes them back in history, and even our young members, to go in there and it looks a lot like it did back in the turn of the century, and so just a lot of history and it just kind of transports you back in time to the old church feel, you know?" said Shrum.

Jimmy Denton has been a member for 62 years and is glad the services will continue during the renovation.

“I like attending church, that’s my life,” said Denton. “I’ve been through a lot of stuff in my life. If I didn’t have this, I wouldn’t have nothing.”

He says the congregation has responded by banding together.

“Shows that we want to be together, we want to be with God, listen to what he has to say for us,” said Denton.

And that these tough times have proved to be a blessing in disguise.

“I heard a saying one time, that every burden has its own little blessing, and that is what’s taking place here,” said Shrum. “The Lord is blessing us, and we’re thankful that he is.”

Shrum says he appreciates the members of the congregation who have helped out with the cleaning up as well as the owners of the event center for letting the church gather there in the meantime.

If you'd like to contribute to the GoFundMe for the repairs, CLICK HERE.