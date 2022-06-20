Fire At Waterstone Apartments Displaces Residents

Sunday, June 19th 2022, 9:54 pm

By: News On 6

Some families don't have a home on Sunday after a fire at an apartment complex in Tulsa.

The fire broke out around 6 p.m. at the Waterstone Apartments near 56th and Riverside.

Firefighters said six units were impacted by the fire, leaking smoke and water damage.

"Some of the residents said it was a vacant unit that homeless have been known to stay in," said Gary Stika, Tulsa Fire Captain. "We have our fire investigators on the scene and they're still doing their report on the cause and origin of the fire."

No one was hurt.