Claremore School Leaders Seeking Public Input On New Name For High School Gym

Monday, June 20th 2022, 8:10 am

School leaders in Claremore are asking the public to help pick a permanent name for the high school’s multi-purpose arena. The building has been around for more than a decade but often has just been called the "new gym."

The district says more than 140 names have already been submitted for the arena. It's currently home to basketball, wrestling and volleyball events, in addition to other activities.

Construction of the building was passed by voters as part of a 2009 bond issue and finished two years in 2011.

The district is asking the community to submit ideas for a permanent name. Leaders are looking for something that can reflect on the city’s history and demonstrate how they feel about the school district.

"We have tremendous support in Claremore for our public school system and we want the community to understand this is their school, it’s not the board of education’s school," said Richard Mosier, the vice chair of the Claremore Public Schools Board of Education.

Submissions will be open until July 4th. A committee will then narrow all the submissions down to five, then the school board will make the final call.

They hope to have the new name in place before the start of the school year.