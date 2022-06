Monday, June 20th 2022, 4:44 pm

Police Arrest 22-Year-Old Man Accused Of Shooting At Bartlesville Home

A 22-year-old in Bartlesville is in jail after being accused of shooting at a house last night.

This happened near 5th and Wyandotte.

Police said the shooter pulled in front of the house and shot more than 20 rounds into it.

Three people were inside, including a man who was hit in the leg.

Police later arrested Ryan Reynolds on complaint of shooting with intent to kill.