Freshpet Recalls Dog Food Over Potential Salmonella Contamination

Tuesday, June 21st 2022, 3:41 am

By: CBS News

Freshpet is recalling bags of dog food sold by retailers in a dozen states and Puerto Rico due to potential salmonella contamination.

The dog food being recalled was part of a lot earmarked for destruction, but instead was "inadvertently shipped to retailers in limited geographic markets in the last two weeks," the company stated in a notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration.

That includes more than 100 Walmart stores in Alabama and Georgia, as well as by some Target stores and other retailers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Vermont and West Virginia.

The recall involves 4.5-pound bags of Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home cooked Chicken Recipe with a sell-by date of October 29, 2022, and UPC code 627975011673, the company said. Both can be found on the bottom of the bags.

Salmonella can put both animals and people at risk. In humans, the elderly, very young and the immunocompromised are especially vulnerable when handling contaminated products, particularly if hands and counters are not thoroughly washed.

Healthy people infected with salmonella can experience symptoms including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. It can also bring more serious ailments, according to health officials.

Dogs with salmonella may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting. Some canines will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected, but otherwise healthy, dogs can be carriers and infect other animals and people.

Anyone with questions or looking to report adverse reactions can call (800) 285-0563 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern time and Saturday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eastern, or visit the company's recall site here.

First published on June 20, 2022 / 12:52 PM

