Tuesday, June 21st 2022, 4:56 pm

By: CBS News

Vaccines Now Available For Children 6 Months To 5-Years-Old

Kids who are older than six months can now get a COVID-19 shot.

Federal officials said 10 million doses are being made available for the youngest kids.

Natalie Brand has more details.