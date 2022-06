Tuesday, June 21st 2022, 9:12 pm

By: News On 6

Investigators Arrest Man Accused Of Starting Fire At Tulsa QuikTrip

Investigators said they've caught the man suspected of starting a fire inside a Tulsa QuikTrip.

The Tulsa Fire Department shared a photo of the man who they believe set the fire a few weeks ago.

The department identified him as Joseph Eckhart.

He's being held in the Tulsa County Jail for first-degree arson.