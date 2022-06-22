Nonprofit Creates Laundry Service Trailer To Help The Homeless

Tuesday, June 21st 2022, 9:21 pm

A nonprofit is nearly ready to help Tulsa's homeless with its new mobile laundry unit. It's called the outreach trailer.

Inside, there's things like laundry machines and showers. Organizers said all of this is to help their friends in the unhoused community.

BeHeard is a nonprofit focused on helping the homeless.

It provides services like a barbershop bus, clothing trailer, shower trailer and now a brand-new laundry trailer.

“People on the street who are not showering, who have no bed to sleep in, laundry plays a huge part just in survival,” said Evan Dougoud.

He said when he asked people the that nonprofit helped when they last did laundry, everyone said "never."

“What we were noticing was people that were coming to our outreaches, and they’d wear clothes, but then next week they’d wear the same clothes, but throw them away,” said Dougoud.

That realization led him to think of a plan to help.

“We’re trying to figure out how to provide laundry for them, but also make our donations last a little longer. And it was laundry. Laundry was the answer,” said Dougoud.

The trailer has four washers and dryers, three private showers, electronics charging station and lockers.

The trailer will visit different areas in Tulsa on a schedule.

“We want to make sure, hey, we’re going to teach them how to do laundry, but also like, teach them how good hygiene. But, also give them resources to help them out as well," said Dougoud.

Dogoud hopes this trailer will restore hope for those facing homelessness.

“We want to make sure that they feel good, that they feel clean, and the next step, if it’s housing, mental health, or a job, that they feel encouraged and dignified to take the next step in life,” said Dougoud.

The services begin at the end of July. To learn more about BeHeard Movement, click here.