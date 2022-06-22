Washington County SPCA May Need To Euthanize Animals Due To Overcrowding

Tuesday, June 21st 2022, 10:14 pm

The Washington County SPCA said it may be forced to start euthanizing to make room for animals at its shelter.

They said they haven't been this close to running out of room in 11 years.

Overcrowding has officially become a serious issue. Unless people step up and adopt, they'll have to put some of the animals down.

Washington County SPCA CEO Tonya Pete said they're overbooked by hundreds of cats and dogs.

"This time last year we only had like 168 animals in our care," she said.

"Currently we are over 300 animals and when I say over 300 that also includes the animals that are in foster care. Our capacity is at 250 and without fosters, we wouldn't be able to hold that many animals."

It's an unfortunate new reality at nearly every shelter you look at across the nation.

"Is this going to be our new normal or is this just something for this year? It's hard to say," Pete said.

Pete said with more families back to work after the pandemic, there aren't as many foster homes for overflow animals to go to.

She said unless the community steps up and adopts, the shelter is in an extremely difficult position of euthanizing animals for space.

Pete said it's the first time it's been needed in 11 years.

"To euthanize a healthy animal just because we didn't have space, it's not something they [staff] want to do. And emotionally I don't expect them to be able to do," she said.

To get animals into homes, adoption fees have been slashed to just $20 per pet.

"If you're looking for an animal, now is the time to add one to your home, please," Pete said.

Adoption fees will stay at $20 through July 2, but Pete said temporarily caring for an animal and fostering is also critical.

Adoption, fostering, or donations of critically needed supplies are available.