Wednesday, June 22nd 2022, 10:25 pm

By: News On 6

French Bulldog From Bixby Wins Category At Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

A French Bulldog from Bixby is a winner at this year's Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show!

"Winston" won the non-sporting group at the prestigious event in New York last night.

He's currently competing for "Best in Show."

The three-year-old pup beat 320 other dogs for the top honors in his category.