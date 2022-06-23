Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Leading Officers On 2 Chases In 1 Day

Thursday, June 23rd 2022, 8:11 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa police have arrested a man accused of leading officers on a chase twice in one day.

According to Tulsa Police, Christopher Manard led officers on a chase Wednesday afternoon but got away. Police say they recovered drugs Manard had allegedly tossed out of the car during that chase.

Officers say they later spotted him for a second time near 2nd and Memorial and tried to pull him over, but he took off and then bailed out of the car.

Police say he ran through the woods and was caught near 21st and South 145th East Avenue.

Manard has a felony warrant in Ponca City, according to police.







