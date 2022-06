Thursday, June 23rd 2022, 10:34 am

By: News On 6

For decades, seeing yourself in the lights in New York's Times Square has been a dream for artists and creators around the world and for two young women who graduated from Sapulpa High School six years ago, that dream is about to become a reality.

Autumn and Raini Deerinwater have been working with Ojibwe Canada native artist Sheila Tucker on a photoshoot that will be featured in Times Square in just a couple of weeks.

They joined the News On 6 team on Thursday to talk about the experience.