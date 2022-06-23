City Of Broken Arrow Partners With AutismOklahoma For Sensory Sensitive Days

Thursday, June 23rd 2022, 5:41 pm

Some lucky kids in Broken Arrow got to meet princesses and superheroes on Thursday in the Rose District.

It’s part of Sensory Sensitive Days, which is put on by the city and AutismOklahoma.

The idea is to keep the environment calm and quiet for kids who are sensory sensitive to relax and have fun.

Part of downtown Broken Arrow turned into a fantasy land, where kids got the chance to meet princesses under the pavilion.

With small crowds and low noise levels, organizers set up a comfortable atmosphere for those who are sensory sensitive.

"We have princesses out here as well as some real-life superheroes from our fire department and our police department meeting with the kids, showing them their trucks, what they do. Meeting and playing with them and having just a wonderful time here in the Rose District,” said Erin Hofener, Marketing Coordinator for the City of Broken Arrow.

The event also helps parents through vendors like Soaring On Hope, a pediatric therapy and autism center.

Hofener said one goal is to provide local resources for parents. This event is the first of three planned for this year.

"The next two we have coming up this year is our Halloween-themed and that will be in October and is a pumpkin-painting party, as well as we will have a special Santa meet and greet for these kids in December,” Hofener said.