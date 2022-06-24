Oklahomans React To Supreme Court's Decision To Overturn Roe V. Wade

Friday, June 24th 2022, 5:09 pm

People in Oklahoma have mixed reactions about the Roe V. Wade overturning decision, ranging from excitement to devastation.

The decision means Kansas is the only nearby state that offers abortions.

At Tulsa’s Planned Parenthood and Tulsa Women’s Clinic, a few pro-life supporters said the decision is an answer to decades of prayer.

“There’s always help, and a lot of women come here thinking they’re alone and don't have anybody," said Brenda Bicskey.

Brenda Bicskey and her three kids were outside Planned Parenthood Friday with signs. Bicskey said even in cases of rape or incest, abortion isn’t the right thing to do.

Tim Beach was at the Tulsa Women’s clinic and said he’s also celebrating.

"We’ve been praying for this and waiting for it," Beach said. "It's not going to end abortion -- it's a step.”

Emily Wales is the President of Planned Parenthood Great Plains that serves Oklahoma and three other states.

She said this erases 50 years of safe abortion access and now women are in danger.

“People know their lives and bodies better than the politicians that now control medical care in many states," said Wales.

She said this will be hardest for low income and rural families and means a few already overwhelmed clinics in Kansas are the only places nearby to offer legal abortion services.

"This is a dangerous situation. I'm grieving for all the pregnant people that can't access the spectrum of comprehensive care," said Dr. Iman Alsaden with Planned Parenthood Great Plains.

Bishop David Konderla with the Diocese of Tulsa said this is a momentous day and now he hopes abortion is banned in every state.

“It's been all 50 years coming," Konderla said. "The fact that it's caused so much division is an indication that it was an erroneous decision.”

Protests took place Friday night against the decision.