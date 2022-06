Saturday, June 25th 2022, 6:56 pm

By: News On 6

The Route 66 Road Fest is in full swing over at the SageNet Center.

Visitors on Saturday can find pinecar derby races, classic car and vintage trailers on show, and tons of different booths.

Part of the festival includes a Route 66 Johnny exhibit, which features sections and artifacts from each decade along the road.

It also includes actors portraying people from the periods.

The Road Fest continues on Sunday with more events, food and live music.