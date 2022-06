Saturday, June 25th 2022, 6:58 pm

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said a man died in Earlboro, Oklahoma, after driving off the road and over a creek bed.

Troopers said Kevin Kincade was driving west on Highway 9 near Chambers Road when he drove off the right side of the road.

They said he hit a stop sign before flying through the air and crashing into the embankment.

Troopers said the car then rolled onto its side and Kincade died on the scene.