7-Year-Old Throws First Pitch At White Sox Game

Sunday, June 26th 2022, 11:32 am

By: CBS News

The White Sox invited 7-year-old Beau Dowling and his family to come out to their game this weekend.

Dowling was treated like royalty, he was picked up in a limo, got to throw the ceremonial first pitch and got to meet both teams' players and coaches.

Dowling had high-risk neuroblastoma when he was a toddler, which is a tumor of nerve tissue that develops in babies and kids.

He beat it but was recently diagnosed with thyroid cancer and had surgery earlier this month.

Dowling was able to get players autographs, a custom White Sox Uniform and other special gifts.



