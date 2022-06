Sunday, June 26th 2022, 7:16 pm

By: News On 6

Pride In The Park Wraps Up At Tulsa's Guthrie Green

Tulsa's Pride in the Park just wrapped up at Guthrie Green.

The free, family-friendly event was one of several Pride festivities that went on this weekend.

To many of those who have enjoyed the Pride festivities, the events mean more than just a good time.

"It means self-empowerment, self-identity, self-confidence, being true to yourself and what you believe in, what you want to be," said attendee Brittney McGuire.

There was food, music and lots of family fun.