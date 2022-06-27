Tulsa Police Say 43-Year-Old Man Was Shot, Killed In Car

Monday, June 27th 2022, 1:26 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Monday morning near I-244 and South Delaware.

Officers say a call came in about a single-vehicle crash around 4 a.m. When police arrived on the scene, they say they found 43-year-old Tony Morrison dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Tulsa Police confirmed Morrison owned the vehicle he was found shot in. They said he was shot on Admiral when the car was stopped.

Police didn't specify any more details on the shooting.

No word on a suspect at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.