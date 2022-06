Monday, June 27th 2022, 5:35 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting that sent one woman to the hospital on Sunday night.

According to police, it happened around 9 p.m. near Admiral and South Sheridan.

Police say a woman was shot in the leg and transported to the hospital.

According to police, the shooting is related to an assault and vandalism that happened earlier in the day.

Police say no arrests have been made.





