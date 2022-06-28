Oklahoma Voters Head To The Polls For Election Primaries

Tuesday, June 28th 2022, 11:05 am

Oklahoma voters will decide on several statewide and local races on this primary Election Day.

This is the first election day following redistricting in Oklahoma. Election officials are encouraging everyone to make sure their polling place hasn't changed before heading to the polls.

The State Election Board says voters must vote at their assigned polling place. You can find your polling place and sample ballot on the online voter portal, elections.ok.gov.

State law requires every voter to show I.D. before casting a ballot. This can include a driver’s license or your voter card.

A reminder to candidates, the state has laws against electioneering within 300 feet of a polling place.

Campaign signs must also be kept at least three hundred feet away.

Voters are allowed to take a picture of their ballot after voting if they want to. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. Tuesday until 7 p.m.

Election officials say lines are typically longer before work, during the lunch hour, and after work.

Anyone in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.