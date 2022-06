Wednesday, June 29th 2022, 7:08 am

By: News On 6

A draft of the new Kirkpatrick Heights-Greenwood Master Plan has been unveiled.

The 56 acres, located just north of downtown Tulsa, has been sitting empty for years. Now, the plan is to rebuild three pieces of land to be used in three different ways.

The framework consists of land called "The Core," "Greenwood Plaza," and "Green Stitch."

Organizers say they are taking community input until July 14th. The plan is to present the final draft at the end of August.