Thursday, June 30th 2022, 8:25 am

By: News On 6

A Miami man who was arrested three times in two years for meth and gun violations has pleaded guilty in federal court.

Tulsa federal prosecutors say 50-year-old Richard Stewart was arrested in 2019 for having 92 grams of meth and an AR-15.

Stewart was arrested again in march of 2021 for having more than a kilo of meth and two guns. Then, just two months later, he was caught with nearly a kilo of meth and a pistol.

Stewart has previous convictions for arson, drugs and having a sawed off shotgun.