Thursday, June 30th 2022, 8:54 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police are looking for help identifying two people accused of stealing from a pickup truck outside of a house near 81st and Sheridan.

According to police, it happened on Wednesday, June 22 at around 5 a.m.

The two suspects were caught on camera stealing refrigerant from the truck that was parked in the driveway of the home.

Police ask that anyone with information on the wo individuals call CrimeStoppers at (918)-596-COPS.