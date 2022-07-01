Historic B-25 Bomber From World War II Visits Oklahoma

Thursday, June 30th 2022, 9:29 pm

A historic bomber from World War II is making its first stop in Oklahoma and visiting Green Country this Fourth of July weekend.

The B-25 Mitchell "Berlin Express" is at Tulsa Tech - Riverside Campus from July 1 through July 4 for the public to experience.

The Experimental Aircraft Association, the organization that owns the aircraft, and volunteers said they hope everyone who sees this plane will remember the dedication and sacrifice of those who served in World War II.

Mike Hastings lives in Tulsa and travels with the plane as the chief pilot.

"They did their job there in World War II, so they were wonderful airplanes for that,” said Hastings. “It's a real pleasure for us to be able to work with them now."

The medium bomber had several owners and was even in the movie Catch-22.

It had been on display in an EAA museum until it was restored and began touring last year.

On June 30, our News On 6 team flew in the plane around Tulsa for about 20 minutes. Our crew crawled into the nose and also checked out the tail for different perspectives.

Hastings said his goal for all passengers is appreciation of those who served.

"They were going up against incredible odds, and they did it anyway,” said Hastings.

Throughout the eight-passenger plane, there are photos, a uniform and even dozens of dog tags.

"Those are from family members who have given those to us to represent, to honor their family who served on aircraft like this," explained Hastings.

Hastings said money made from the flights goes to maintain the plane and allow more people to learn about our history.

"Bring it around the country so folks can see something that, at some point, is not going to be available for folks to go on or ride or see," said Hastings.

The plane will be in Tulsa from July 1 through July 4. You can make your reservation and check out prices at https://www.eaa.org/shop/Flights/FlyTheb25.aspx or call 920-379-4244.