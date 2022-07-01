Local Vet Offers Tips To Keep Pets Safe Ahead Of Holiday Weekend

Friday, July 1st 2022, 9:00 am

Veterinarians want to remind owners that now is the time to get pets ready for the upcoming Independence Day weekend. Some clinics will be closed starting Saturday through Monday.

Dr. Kristen Haak with 15th Street Veterinarian Group says owners should have their pets micro-chipped because they could try to escape the yard if they hear fireworks. At the least, have a collar with your information on the tag.

She also says to be mindful of different foods that could be harmful to pets.

The firework shows have the tendency to cause anxiety for pets, but there is medication available through veterinarians to help keep them calm.

“Anything that’s out of the norm for a dog can be very anxiety-inducing,” said Haak. “Things like fireworks, they don’t know it’s a celebratory sound.”

Dr. Haak also wants owners to be aware of the high temperatures for the weekend and remember they could cause problems for pets.