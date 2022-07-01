GRDA Offers Boaters, Floaters Tips On Staying Safe During The Holiday Weekend

Friday, July 1st 2022, 2:27 pm

Green Country lakes will be packed with boats for the holiday weekend.

The Grand River Dam Authority is reminding anyone on the water how to stay safe. Law enforcement officers say this is the busiest weekend of the summer, and one of the main ways to stay safe is to be aware of your surroundings.

For many, the Fourth of July weekend means getting out on the water with family and friends. If you're at Grand Lake, you'll see Grand River Dam Authority officers patrolling like Jason Weilert.

"Our goal is to get everybody home safe,” Weilert said.

Weilert says being safe starts with wearing a life jacket. He says being careful isn’t just for boaters, but for anyone on the water.

"You need to keep your head on a swivel, watch everything around you,” Weilert said.

He says along with the number of people in the lake, another danger facing boaters is operating under the influence.

"We have no tolerance on that, drugs or alcohol. Watch out for aggressive boaters and inexperienced boaters, not everybody's going to be experienced as you are,” Weilert said.

Weilert says it's as simple as staying cautious.

"Watch your surroundings, have a flotation device and just be safe,” Weilert said.