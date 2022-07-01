Watch: People Enjoy Illinois River For Fourth Of July Weekend

Friday, July 1st 2022, 5:13 pm

People are flocking to the Illinois River near Tahlequah this weekend to enjoy time out on the water.

Fourth of July weekend is a busy time on the river, with people coming by the busload to enjoy some floating.

Rafts, kayaks, and innertubes dot the river, carrying people eager to wave at Osage SkyNews 6; some a little puzzled to see a news helicopter buzzing overhead.

One group of guys seemed happy to see the helicopter.

No matter how you decide to enjoy the river, it’s always best to do so with plenty of water, sunscreen, and a life vest.

Keep in mind that rafting outfitters along the river will be very busy this weekend so it’s best to call ahead to ask about availability if you want to float.