Saturday, July 2nd 2022, 11:13 am

By: News On 6

‘Terlton’ Documentary Headed To Circle Cinema For Special Showing

A documentary short is headed to the Circle Cinema for a special showing Sunday.

"Terlton" takes viewers to the small Oklahoma town where a fireworks building exploded and killed 21 people in 1985.

The documentary shows the town's resilience and what challenges they faced as they were recovering from tragedy.

One of the film’s producers, Bobby Orcutt, joined News On 6 This Morning to talk about the film.

For more information, click here.