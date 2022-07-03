OHP: 1 Dead, 2 Injured In McCurtain County Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said one man died and two others were hurt in a crash in McCurtain County.
Troopers said at about 7:30 p.m. on Friday, they were called to a three-car crash on Highway 3 near Wright City.
They said a truck was driving east when it crossed the middle line and hit a car and another truck.
Nicky James II of Arkansas was a passenger in the car and died at the scene.
The driver and passenger of the truck that crossed the line were both flown to a Texas hospital for head and neck injuries.
No word on any charges.