Sunday, July 3rd 2022, 8:27 am

By: News On 6

2 Injured After Police Chase Ends In Crash In Tulsa Neighborhood

Two people are injured after leading police on a chase that ended in crash in a neighborhood Saturday night.

The chase started near Osage Casino, and the driver led officers to a neighborhood near North Osage Drive and West 36th Street North.

A witness on the scene, Barnabas Whitaker, told News On 6 that the driver drove off the street, into a creek and ended up in the witnesses’ yard.

Whitaker said he heard the crash and saw the vehicle on fire in his front yard.

Officers pulled the driver out of the vehicle, and Whitaker helped pull out the passenger.

The conditions of the driver and passenger are unknown.

This is a developing story.



