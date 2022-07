Sunday, July 3rd 2022, 8:46 am

By: News On 6

Claremore police officers are looking for help to find a missing man.

Family said Mark Montgomery went missing Thursday morning on his way to work from Claremore to Collinsville.

Volunteers are asked to meet Major Coy Jenkins at the Roger's County Courthouse today at 10 a.m. to try and find him.

If you believe you have seen Montgomery, contact Claremore police.