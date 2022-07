Sunday, July 3rd 2022, 7:09 pm

By: News On 6

City Of Nowata Hosting 4th Of July Fish Fry Fundraiser

Nowata is inviting families out for a fish fry and fireworks for Fourth of July!

The fish fry is from noon until 2 p.m. at Jack Gordon Park.

You can buy fish, fries, slaw, hushpuppies and a drink, all for $10.

There will also be other food options including pulled pork sandwiches and hot dogs.

A turtle race will be at 5 p.m., a live auction at 6:30 p.m., followed by a free watermelon and a fireworks show after dark!