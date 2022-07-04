Tulsa Riverside Airport Celebrates 64 Year Anniversary With Improvement Plans

Sunday, July 3rd 2022, 9:45 pm

By: News On 6

The Tulsa Riverside Airport is planning for major upgrades, just in time for its 64th anniversary.

The airport opened July 3, 1958, and had just one runway, aircraft ramp and concrete building.

Now, the airport has three runways and over 200 commercial and private hangars.

The airport is looking to develop a master plan for the next few decades with improvements including more land and adding new pilot amenities.

The airport is hosting three public meetings over the next few months to get community input.

The next meeting is on September 1.