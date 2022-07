Sunday, July 3rd 2022, 9:50 pm

By: News On 6

Road Closures Due To 4th Of July Fireworks Shows

Big firework shows are planned around Tulsa and some roads will be closed.

Riverside Drive will close at 5 p.m. on Monday for FreedomFest.

Exiting traffic from John Williams Way will be able to go southbound on Riverside Drive.

Roads at the Gathering Place will reopen at 11 p.m.

Also, the 96th street bridge in Jenks will be closed for BoomFest from 8:30 to 11 p.m.

The Jenks Pedestrian Bridge will also be closed all of Monday, from midnight to midnight.