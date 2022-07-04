Big Crowds Expected For Folds Of Honor FreedomFest In Tulsa

Monday, July 4th 2022, 6:43 am

The Folds of Honor Freedomfest kicks off near downtown Tulsa Monday evening as the largest show in the area.

Organizers say an estimated 80-90,000 people are expected to come out for the 46th annual Freedomfest fireworks. The festivities at River West Park open at 6 pm this evening, although you can arrive at any point today to claim your spot for the 9:30 pm fireworks.

Organizers say there will be food and drink vendors, but you are also welcome to bring your own items in coolers as well. Chairs, umbrellas, and tents are also allowed. They say there will also be several activities and fun things to keep the kids entertained while they wait for the show.

Event coordinator Randy Howl said they expect larger crowds than usual due to other green country shows being canceled. He said Freedomfest has a fireworks contract from years ago that guarantees they always have the necessary supply of fireworks for their show. Howl said anyone attending needs to have a plan if they want their fireworks-watching experience to go smoothly.

“We do recommend even though it's going to be hot if you come at nine o’clock there is a good chance you won't get anywhere close to the festival site to see the show,” Howl said.

The fireworks can be seen from any area along Riverside.

Howl said they are encouraging people to use rideshare services, walk, ride a bike, or any alternative transportation option in order to alleviate parking issues.