Oklahoma Reports First West Nile Virus Death Of 2022

Monday, July 4th 2022, 7:00 am

By: News On 6

Oklahoma has seen its first death from the West Nile Virus in 2022.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is encouraging the public to protect itself against potential infection. The West Nile Virus is a seasonal disease in the summer and those infected can show a wide range of symptoms. Some people get a fever or rash while others may show no symptoms.

State Epidemiologist Jolianne Stone says people over the age of 50 are often at a higher risk for complications.

"People who might have other comorbidities such as diabetes. And so, certainly those individuals we want them to take those extra precautions so that they don't get the risk of getting infected that could put them at higher risk for hospitalization or even death," said Stone.

Wearing insect repellant and long sleeves when mosquitoes are most active is recommended as a precautionary measure. Stone says if you do get any symptoms, it's important to reach out to your health care provider.