Owasso Child Nutrition To Offer Summer Meals For Students

Tuesday, July 5th 2022, 6:48 am

By: News On 6

Owasso Child Nutrition will be serving breakfast and lunch for students at Owasso High School every day this week.

Breakfast will be offered from 8 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. everyday this week.

It is not a grab and go event, meaning students will need to eat on-site at the Owasso High School cafeteria.

Owasso Child Nutrition says it is awaiting guidance on waivers from the State Department of Education to continue with grab and go meals and plans to keep residents updated.